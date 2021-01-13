0
Wednesday 13 January 2021 - 22:18

Hillary Verifies S. Arabia as Khashoggi's Assassinator

"If you haven't seen the Dissident, I hope that you will," she wrote.

"This incredibly powerful documentary about the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of the Saudi government is available to watch now," Hillary added.



The Dissident is a 2020 American documentary film directed and produced by Bryan Fogel.

It follows the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi and Saudi Arabia's effort to control international dissent.

It had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2020.
