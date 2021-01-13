0
Wednesday 13 January 2021 - 22:20

Trump Calls for ‘Calm Tempers’ amid Impeachment Hearing, Protest Threats

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers,” Trump said in a statement.

The White House released the comment in the middle of a debate over impeaching the president for “inciting” the storming of the US Capitol last Wednesday by his supporters that sent lawmakers scurrying to hide in undisclosed locations.

The mayhem, which disrupted a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College results for President-elect Joe Biden, caused the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

The FBI released a bulletin this week warning that protests are expected in the US Capitol and all 50 statehouses in the run-up to Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday.
