Trump Calls for ‘Calm Tempers’ amid Impeachment Hearing, Protest Threats

Islam Times - As House members debated whether to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, and threats of more protests at next week’s inauguration loom, the White House released a statement from the president calling for calm.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers,” Trump said in a statement.The White House released the comment in the middle of a debate over impeaching the president for “inciting” the storming of the US Capitol last Wednesday by his supporters that sent lawmakers scurrying to hide in undisclosed locations.The mayhem, which disrupted a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College results for President-elect Joe Biden, caused the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.The FBI released a bulletin this week warning that protests are expected in the US Capitol and all 50 statehouses in the run-up to Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday.