11 Arrested in Protest against Bibi on Day of Delayed Trial Hearing

Islam Times - Eleven protesters were arrested Wednesday in al-Quds [Jerusalem] after arriving outside the "Israeli" prime minister’s official residence at 5:45 am carrying torches and shouting for Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation, outlet N12 reported.

Dozens more rallied at Balfour Street on the day Netanyahu’s hearing in court was supposed to take place, but was suspended to February 8 instead due to the national lockdown.Demonstrators shouted “coward, go to trial!” and read parts of the indictments against him out loud, according to N12.The 11 were apprehended after clashes erupted with police forces at the scene.Organization “Crime Minister,” which organized the early morning protest, told N12 that “We arrived here this morning to remind the defendant that we will not allow him to continue destroying the state while escaping trial.”The “Israeli” entity’s police said that they “are currently working to maintain order after dozens of protesters began the march with torches from Agron Street in Jerusalem [al-Quds], as some disrupted the order in the place.”