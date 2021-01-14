0
Thursday 14 January 2021 - 12:19

Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill

Story Code : 910147
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
As reported, a variety of long-range cruise missiles successfully hit their targets in the North Indian Ocean and the defined exercise area.

In addition, the Iranian designed class of semi-heavy submarine, Fateh, shot its first-ever torpedo in this drill that successful could hit the target.

Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination Rear Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani referred to the variety of the cruise missiles that Iran has access to and named them effective weaponry on the battlefield.

Emphasizing that information about some of the weapons and systems used in this exercise are classified as confidential, he added that enemies must know that in case of any encroachment on the maritime borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will be targeted by cruise missiles from the coast and sea.

As he added, various types of home-made drones were also used in this drill.

‘Eghtedar 99’ naval drill kicked off on Wednesday morning in Makran Coast and the northern Indian Ocean.

The first day of a two-day naval drill dubbed Eghtedar (Power) began today in Makran Coast and the northern Indian Ocean.

The exercise has been staged without any previous notice and the participating units were dispatched to the area in a very short time since being notified.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
14 January 2021
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
14 January 2021
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
14 January 2021
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
13 January 2021
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
13 January 2021
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
13 January 2021
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
13 January 2021
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
12 January 2021
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
12 January 2021
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
12 January 2021
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
12 January 2021
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
11 January 2021