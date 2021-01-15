0
Friday 15 January 2021 - 01:14

Al Qaeda Established, Backed by US: Damascus

Story Code : 910250
Al Qaeda Established, Backed by US: Damascus
The Syrian Arab Republic expresses strong disapproval and astonishment at the US administration's accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its false allegations about Iran's support for the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization, which come in the context of the US hysterical campaign against Iran, a source told SANA.

The source added that such accusations are part of the ‘miserable’ efforts of Washington to divert attention from its role in backing terrorism.

“The whole world is realizing that Al-Qaeda and many other terrorist organizations are made by America and are one of the tools to terrorize people and destabilize the security of other countries,” the source added.

The ministry vehemently condemned the anti-Iranian accusation, expressing full solidarity with Tehran. Damascus also called on countries that are under American pressure to unite and confront US ‘recklessness’.

Mike Pompeo claimed on Tuesday, without providing solid evidence, that al Qaeda had established a new home base in Iran.

Tehran has strongly rejected the allegation, terming Pompeo’s remarks “sign of desperation and helplessness and the failure of their policy of maximum pressure on Iran”.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that resorting to these old and baseless tricks and claims can in no way help the wrong path of American terrorist regime and restore the unjustified image of its officials.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, which has been a victim of US state terrorism and its affiliated groups for many years, has a clear and defensible record in the fight against al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorism.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also reacted to the allegations, writing “From designating Cuba to fictitious Iran "declassifications” and AQ claims, Mr. “we lie, cheat, steal" is pathetically ending his disastrous career with more warmongering lies. No one is fooled. All 9/11 terrorists came from @SecPompeo's favorite ME destinations; NONE from Iran.”
Related Stories
‘Syria forces retake spring near Damascus’
Islam Times - Government forces have reportedly entered a key village in the Syrian capital’s countryside, retaking control of a spring and water storage facilities that used to supply ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
Iran Navy Successfully Launches Cruise Missiles, Torpedo in Drill
14 January 2021
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
Turkey Says No Going Back on S-400 Deal with Russia
14 January 2021
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
Trump Becomes 1st US President to Be Impeached Twice After US House Vote
14 January 2021
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
13 January 2021
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
13 January 2021
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
13 January 2021
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
13 January 2021
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
12 January 2021
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
12 January 2021
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
12 January 2021
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
12 January 2021
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
11 January 2021