0
Monday 18 January 2021 - 11:21

‘Israeli’ Forces Raid Homes in West Bank, Injure Dozens of Palestinians

Story Code : 910891
‘Israeli’ Forces Raid Homes in West Bank, Injure Dozens of Palestinians
The series of hostile actions of the Zionist occupation forces against the Palestinians continue in different parts of the occupied territories with new attacks targeting the West Bank, WAFA news reported.

According to the report, Zionist forces attacked Palestinian homes in the West Bank after raiding the West Bank. Dozens of Palestinians were seriously injured as a result of the attack.

Concurrently, Zionist settlers are said to have raided the home of a Palestinian family in the village of Madma, south of the West Bank city of Nablus. An 11-month-old Palestinian child, was seriously injured in the attack.

Eyewitnesses said that Zionist settlers raided the home of the Palestinian family and tried to abduct the 11-month-old child, but villagers prevented them from doing so.
Comment


Featured Stories
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
17 January 2021
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them,
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them, 'It's Your House Now'
17 January 2021
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
16 January 2021
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
16 January 2021
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
16 January 2021
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
15 January 2021
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
15 January 2021
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
15 January 2021
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
15 January 2021
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
14 January 2021