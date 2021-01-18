‘Israeli’ Forces Raid Homes in West Bank, Injure Dozens of Palestinians

Islam Times - Dozens of Palestinian citizens were seriously injured following the widespread raid of the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces to their homes in the West Bank.

The series of hostile actions of the Zionist occupation forces against the Palestinians continue in different parts of the occupied territories with new attacks targeting the West Bank, WAFA news reported.According to the report, Zionist forces attacked Palestinian homes in the West Bank after raiding the West Bank. Dozens of Palestinians were seriously injured as a result of the attack.Concurrently, Zionist settlers are said to have raided the home of a Palestinian family in the village of Madma, south of the West Bank city of Nablus. An 11-month-old Palestinian child, was seriously injured in the attack.Eyewitnesses said that Zionist settlers raided the home of the Palestinian family and tried to abduct the 11-month-old child, but villagers prevented them from doing so.