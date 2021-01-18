Ansarullah Slams Hadi Regime’s Call for War in Yemen’s Hudaydah

Islam Times - Yemen's Ansarullah revolutionary movement dismissed as provocative a call by the regime of fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi for war in the port city of Hudaydah, saying the regime has repeatedly violated the UN-brokered 2018 Stockholm Agreement.

The movement has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the provisions of the Stockholm Agreement reached in December 2018 following a round of peace negotiations between Ansarullah delegates and Riyadh-sponsored loyalists to ex-president.The call for war comes in conjunction with the Saudi-led coalition forces continuing attacks on Yemen. Saudi Arabia and some of its allies began a campaign of military aggression against Yemen in March 2015 aimed at bringing Yemen’s former pro-Riyadh government back to power.Saudi-led aggression has been accompanied with an all-out siege of the Arab world’s already poorest nation, has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, displaced millions of people, and turned Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.The call for war in Hudaydah comes as the port city which serves as the only outlet to the outside world for millions of Yemenis is still suffering from a forced closure imposed by the Saudi-led coalition.