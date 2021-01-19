Egyptian Court Orders Seizure of Assets of Morsi, 88 Muslim Brotherhood Members

Islam Times - An Egyptian court has ordered the confiscation of assets belonging to 89 leaders and members of the Muslim Brotherhood, including former President Mohamed Morsi.

“The Court for Urgent Matters... ordered the seizure of the assets of 89 leaders and members of the [Muslim] Brotherhood, and their transfer to the treasury,” AFP quoted an Egyptian judicial source as saying on condition of anonymity.According to Press TV, the order, issued on Sunday, also targets the Muslim Brotherhood’s Supreme Guide Mohammad Badie, his Deputy Khairat al-Shater, and former legislator Mohamed Beltagy, all of whom are in prison.Back in 2012, Morsi became Egypt’s first democratically-elected president. He assumed office a year after Hosni Mubarak was ousted in a popular uprising.However, a military coup led by Egypt’s former Defense Minister and current President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ended Morsi’s presidency in July 2013 and led to his imprisonment.Morsi died in June 2019 after appearing in court in the capital Cairo, after six years in prison.The seizure applies to assets inherited by Morsi’s family, said the source, who did not specify the value of the assets.Since 2013, when the Muslim Brotherhood was blacklisted as a “terrorist organization”, Egypt has launched a crackdown against thousands of its members and supporters and executed dozens of others.Essam el-Erian, another senior leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, also died in jail while serving multiple sentences. Erian reportedly died of a heart attack in August, 2020.