Tuesday 19 January 2021 - 09:44

Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported

Story Code : 911078
At least four explosions were heard on Monday night in Jurf al-Sakhar region, according to local sources.

The attacks were apparently launched by F-16 warplanes and drones, and have killed nine Iraqi military forces so far, sources close to the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, said.

Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV channel said American warplanes were flying over the al-Qaem area near the Iraqi-Syrian border following the attacks.

While several PMU units – especially those of Kata’ib Hezbollah – used to be stationed in the region, some Iraqi sources suggested that the airstrikes have targeted the Arab country’s army personnel.

Despite speculations about the US role in the airstrikes, a senior US military official claimed in an interview with Fox News that there were no US airstrikes near Baghdad tonight.
