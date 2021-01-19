Airstrikes Hit Iraqi Forces’ Positions in Babil, Casualties Reported

Islam Times - Several Iraqi forces were targeted in airstrikes against the positions of the Arab country’s military units in Jurf al-Sakhar, Babil province, local sources and media reports said.

At least four explosions were heard on Monday night in Jurf al-Sakhar region, according to local sources.The attacks were apparently launched by F-16 warplanes and drones, and have killed nine Iraqi military forces so far, sources close to the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, said.Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV channel said American warplanes were flying over the al-Qaem area near the Iraqi-Syrian border following the attacks.While several PMU units – especially those of Kata’ib Hezbollah – used to be stationed in the region, some Iraqi sources suggested that the airstrikes have targeted the Arab country’s army personnel.Despite speculations about the US role in the airstrikes, a senior US military official claimed in an interview with Fox News that there were no US airstrikes near Baghdad tonight.