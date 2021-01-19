0
Tuesday 19 January 2021 - 22:16

All Volunteers in Good Health after Getting Iranian Vaccine for COVID-19

Story Code : 911199
The chairman of the Headquarters for Executing the Order of Imam Khomeini said on Tuesday that all of the 14 people given an injection of the Iranian vaccine are in good health conditions and the vaccine has not had any side effects.

Mohammad Mokhber said the vaccine will yield results more than expectations, noting that the third group of the final 56 volunteers are going to receive the shot today.

He also said the capacity of coronavirus vaccine production in Iran will hit 12 to 14 million doses within the next four months.

Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his administration is doing its utmost to carry out the first stage of a countrywide vaccination program against the coronavirus pandemic in Iran before March 20.

Rouhani said the vaccination programs will continue in the next Iranian year with a coronavirus vaccine developed jointly by Iran and a foreign country and another homegrown vaccine produced by the local experts.
Related Stories
Maduro Says to Be First in Venezuela to Get Vaccinated against COVID-19
Islam Times - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he'll be the first to get vaccinated when a COVID-19 vaccine arrives in the country.
