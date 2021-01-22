0
Friday 22 January 2021 - 03:14

UAE Inks Last-minute Deal with US to Buy Fighter Jets, Drones Before Biden’s Inauguration

Story Code : 911630
UAE Inks Last-minute Deal with US to Buy Fighter Jets, Drones Before Biden’s Inauguration
The last-minute deal came on Wednesday after months of negotiations between the administration of former US President Donald Trump and Emirati officials.

Sources familiar with the talks told the Reuters news agency that the deal gave the green light to the UAE to get 50 F-35 Joint Strike fighter jets and 18 armed drones from the US.

“The jets are a major component of a $23 billion sale of high-tech armaments from General Atomics, Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp to the UAE announced this fall,” the sources said.

“The UAE and the United States had once hoped to have a deal in place in December, but the timing of jet deliveries, their cost, the technology packages and training associated with the deal extended negotiations,” they added.

The final in-country delivery date for the F-35 jets could not immediately be confirmed but the initial proposal sent to UAE was 2027, according to the sources.

The sources also described the UAE’s agreement to buy up to 18 drones as the second-largest sale of US drones to a single country.

One of the sources said the agreement was signed about an hour before the swearing-in ceremony of Biden, who recently said his administration would build on the accords but would “reassess” Washington’s relations with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are engaged in a bloody military campaign against Yemen.

The Trump administration pressed ahead to advance Abu Dhabi’s longstanding request to buy F-35s after the UAE and the Zionist entity signed a controversial normalization agreement at the White House last August.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation entity initially tried to stop the prospective sale but finally ended its opposition after getting so-called US guarantees that the Zionist military “superiority” would be preserved.

Under understandings dating back decades, Washington has refrained from Middle East arms sales that could blunt Israel’s “qualitative military edge.” This had applied to the F-35s, which was denied to Arab states, while the Tel Aviv regime bought and deployed the jets.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial:
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial: 'We Must Do It'
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
22 January 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
22 January 2021
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
22 January 2021
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
21 January 2021
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
21 January 2021
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
21 January 2021
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
21 January 2021
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
20 January 2021
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
20 January 2021
Biden’s Intent to Declassify Khashoggi Murder Docs May Assign Blame MBS
Biden’s Intent to Declassify Khashoggi Murder Docs May Assign Blame MBS
20 January 2021
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
Iran Schedules Gulf War Drills One Day Before Biden Inauguration
19 January 2021
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
Turkey Orders 238 Detained in Military Probe over Gulen Links
19 January 2021