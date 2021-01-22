0
Friday 22 January 2021 - 13:14

US Proposes Longest Possible Extension of New START Treaty with Russia by Five Years

Story Code : 911710
US Proposes Longest Possible Extension of New START Treaty with Russia by Five Years
"I can confirm that the United States intends to seek a five-year extension of New START, as the treaty permits," she noted. "The president has long been clear that the New START treaty is in the national security interests of the United States."

Earlier, The Washington Post revealed that Joe Biden’s new administration plans to extend the only remaining treaty that limits nuclear forces of the two countries by five years.

The United States believes that the New START is especially important considering the current level of adversity in the relations between Washington and Moscow, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told.

"This extension makes even more sense when the relationship with Russia is as adversarial as it is at this time," she said, TASS reported.

"New START is the only remaining treaty constraining Russian nuclear forces and is an anchor of strategic stability between our two countries," Psaki added.

Moscow and Washington signed the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms in 2010. Under its terms, either country must reduce its strategic offensive arms in such a way that at the end of the seventh year following its entry into force and later on their overall amounts should not exceed 700 units of deployed inter-continental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and heavy bombers, 1,550 warheads and 800 operational and non-operational missile launchers and strategic bombers.

The treaty was concluded for a period of ten years (until February 5, 2021). It can be replaced by a follow-up agreement before the deadline expires, or prolonged for no more than five years (until 2026) by mutual consent.

Moscow has repeatedly called on Washington to extend the treaty, preferably by five years, characterizing the agreement as ‘gold standard’ in the disarmament sphere. When campaigning, Biden backed the New START extension.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Four People Killed, Four Injured in
Four People Killed, Four Injured in 'Israeli Rocket Attack' on Hama, Syria
22 January 2021
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
22 January 2021
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial:
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial: 'We Must Do It'
22 January 2021
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
22 January 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
22 January 2021
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
22 January 2021
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
21 January 2021
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
21 January 2021
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
21 January 2021
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
21 January 2021
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
20 January 2021
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
20 January 2021