0
Friday 22 January 2021 - 14:14

Zarif Slams Persian Gulf Arab States' Futile Clinging to Trump

Story Code : 911720
Zarif Slams Persian Gulf Arab States
Zarif expressed regret that a few regional governments lost the opportunity to cooperate with Iran due to relying on the former US administration of Donald Trump, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to have friendly relations with Persian Gulf littoral states.”

 “This region belongs to all of us and its security is in the interest of all of us," he added.

Zarif stressed that the regional countries should know that they and Iran will stay in this region and others will be gone.

In relevant remarks last year, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, in a meeting with visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Tehran, called upon all neighboring countries of the region to rely on intra-regional capacities to stop the US from throwing the region into further mayhem.

During the January 12, 2020 meeting with Sheikh Tamim, Ayatollah Khamenei said corrupt actions taken by the United States and its allies are the main cause of the current situation in the region, urging regional countries to boost cooperation to undo such actions.

Describing the current conditions in the region as unfavorable, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The reason behind this situation in corrupt actions taken by American and its allies and the only way to counter it is to rely on inter-regional cooperation.”

In another part of his remarks, the Leader pointed to good political ties between Iran and Qatar, saying, "The two countries' economic relations are not on the same level as political relations and Iran-Qatar cooperation should further improve in common fields."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly announced and Mr. President [Hassan Rouhani] has also explicitly stated that Iran is ready for closer cooperation with regional countries," Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

The Leader stated, "Of course, some parties who have come to this region from across the world are not interested in the expansion of cooperation among regional countries, but this issue has nothing to do with them and regional countries and nations do not accept such bullying and interference anymore."
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Four People Killed, Four Injured in
Four People Killed, Four Injured in 'Israeli Rocket Attack' on Hama, Syria
22 January 2021
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
22 January 2021
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial:
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial: 'We Must Do It'
22 January 2021
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
22 January 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
22 January 2021
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
22 January 2021
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
21 January 2021
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
21 January 2021
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
21 January 2021
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
21 January 2021
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
20 January 2021
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
20 January 2021