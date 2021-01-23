0
Saturday 23 January 2021 - 01:56

New UK Coronavirus is More Deadly: British PM

The British Prime Minister warned that the evidence shows; The English species Coronavirus is more deadly than the original virus, He added: "Unless the average number of patients in the country decreases, the restrictions will not decrease."

Johnson said the UK National Health Service was under a lot of pressure due to the rampant spread of the virus.

A new variant of the coronavirus was first identified on September 21 in Kent, but British officials kept it a secret for three months.

British scientists believe that the new species is up to 70% more contagious and has a higher viral load in people with it.
