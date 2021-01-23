Presidency Press Office Denies Any Hezbollah Pressures on President Aoun pertaining Government Formation: Statement

Islam Times - In response to the news reports and political interpretations which accused President Michel Aoun of hindering the cabinet formation, the presidency press office issued on Friday a statement which refuted all the circulated claims in this regard.

The statement stressed that President Aoun did not set the obtainment of one-third of the ministerial seats as a condition to approve the cabinet formation.The presidency press office also refuted the claims that MP Gebran Bassil had been hindering the cabinet formation, stressing that he had never interfered in the government process.The statement further denied any Hezbollah pressures on President Aoun, adding that the Party does not interfere in the president’s decision-making process at all.The presidency press office further indicated that the Constitution gives the president the right to take part in the nomination of the ministers, adding that Baabda Palace is waiting for the premier-designate to submit his fair line-up amid the circumstances which necessitate speeding up the creation of the new government.The presidency press office finally hoped the statement with all its data would put an end to the opposite political interpretations and new reports.