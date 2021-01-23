Russia to Respond in Kind to US Embassy’s Attempts to 'Cover' Unsanctioned Rallies

Islam Times - Russia plans to view the attempts of the US embassy in Moscow to "cover" the unauthorized rallies in Russia as interference in internal affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"All that coincides with Washington’s provocative doctrinal guidelines to encourage ‘protests in the countries with unwanted governments’," the Foreign Ministry said, TASS reported."Any attempts of this ‘coverage’ of unauthorized rallies will be regarded as gross interference in our country’s domestic affairs and will lead to a corresponding response."It pointed out that the information, posted on the US embassy’s site, on the time and venues for the unsanctioned rallies goes beyond concern for US nationals in Russia.