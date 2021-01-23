0
Saturday 23 January 2021 - 08:50

Russia to Respond in Kind to US Embassy’s Attempts to 'Cover' Unsanctioned Rallies

"All that coincides with Washington’s provocative doctrinal guidelines to encourage ‘protests in the countries with unwanted governments’," the Foreign Ministry said, TASS reported.

"Any attempts of this ‘coverage’ of unauthorized rallies will be regarded as gross interference in our country’s domestic affairs and will lead to a corresponding response."

It pointed out that the information, posted on the US embassy’s site, on the time and venues for the unsanctioned rallies goes beyond concern for US nationals in Russia.
Al-Jazeera employees resign over the channel’s biased coverage
Islam Times - Many employees at Al-Jazeera news channel are resigning over the Qatari-based news network's biased coverage of events taking place ...
