Oriental Churches Council Urges Removal of US Sanctions on Syria

Islam Times - The Oriental Churches’ Council called on the US President Joe Biden to remove the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people which increase their suffering especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Council and heads of churches and religious activities in a letter addressed to Biden said, “Once again and in defense of human rights and dignity, the council reiterates its calls for canceling the economic sanctions imposed on the Syrian people which are more and more violating their right to live in dignity and threating with unprecedented humanitarian disaster in the region”.The letter called for removing the economic sanctions under which the Syrian people have been suffering from difficult health, economic and social crises which have escalated especially with the coronavirus pandemic and its catastrophic repercussions, SANA reported.The letter added that Syria was the food basket for the region before the start of the foreign-backed militancy, but now, because of the war and the US coercive unilateral measures, the Syrian people are suffering a lot.It called on Biden to work on alleviating the impacts of the humanitarian crises that target the Middle East and the whole world.