0
Sunday 24 January 2021 - 22:24

Oriental Churches Council Urges Removal of US Sanctions on Syria

Story Code : 912179
Oriental Churches Council Urges Removal of US Sanctions on Syria
The Council and heads of churches and religious activities in a letter addressed to Biden said, “Once again and in defense of human rights and dignity, the council reiterates its calls for canceling the economic sanctions imposed on the Syrian people which are more and more violating their right to live in dignity and threating with unprecedented humanitarian disaster in the region”.

The letter called for removing the economic sanctions under which the Syrian people have been suffering from difficult health, economic and social crises which have escalated especially with the coronavirus pandemic and its catastrophic repercussions, SANA reported.

The letter added that Syria was the food basket for the region before the start of the foreign-backed militancy, but now, because of the war and the US coercive unilateral measures, the Syrian people are suffering a lot.

It called on Biden to work on alleviating the impacts of the humanitarian crises that target the Middle East and the whole world.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
US to Deploy Israel
US to Deploy Israel's Iron Dome Missiles to Persian Gulf Bases
24 January 2021
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
24 January 2021
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
24 January 2021
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
23 January 2021
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
23 January 2021
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
23 January 2021
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
23 January 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
22 January 2021
Four People Killed, Four Injured in
Four People Killed, Four Injured in 'Israeli Rocket Attack' on Hama, Syria
22 January 2021
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
22 January 2021
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial:
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial: 'We Must Do It'
22 January 2021
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
22 January 2021