Kremlin Slams US Interference in Russian Internal Affairs

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian Government, told Russia 1 on Sunday that the US embassy had leaked information about yesterday's protests in Russia. He called this an intervention in the internal affairs of Russia.A spokesman for the Russian president said: "Obviously, the release of information about the protests in Russia supports the violation of laws and illegal actions in this country.The State Department on Sunday issued a statement in support of the illegal protests in Moscow, claiming support for efforts to put pressure on Russia.The US embassy in Russia also posted on its website on Friday the location and time of the illegal demonstrations in 20 Russian cities, urging US citizens to refrain from attending such events.A new wave of tensions between Russia and the United States has recently erupted with Washington backing protests in Russia over the arrest of Alexei Navalny, a key critic of the Russian government.Protests in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was detained last week as he arrived at Moscow airport from Berlin, took place on Saturday in several cities in the Russian Federation, including Moscow the capital.Alexei Navalny's supporters have vowed to return to the streets next week and continue their protests until his release.A Moscow-based anti-government political activist detained for illegal activities, Alexei Navalny has previously called for rallies against the Russian government.Navalny has always been backed by the United States and European governments which follow the White House.