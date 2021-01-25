0
Monday 25 January 2021 - 00:19

Rand Paul Refuses to Accept US Election Results

The Kentucky Republican lawmaker made the comments in a rather contentious interview with ABC News on Sunday.

“Well, what I would say is that the debate over whether or not there was fraud should occur, we never had any presentation in court,” he said. “Most of the cases were thrown out for lack of standing, a procedural way of not hearing it.”

Paul was being pushed to acknowledge that the presidency of President Joe Biden is legitimate.

Yet, Paul suggested that some of the efforts to overturn the election results were still underway and could end up in the conservative-heavy Supreme Court.

Trump and his allies filed 86 challenges in courts, all of which were dismissed by judges.

Ultimately, every state certified the results of the 2020 presidential election held on November 3, and the Congress certified the outcome.

“We do need to look at election integrity,” Paul said, joining Trump and his team in challenging not just the outcome of the latest presidential race but also the legitimacy of the new president.

The US remains in turmoil in the wake of Trump’s refusal to concede defeat, which in part led to a deadly breach of the Capital on January 6.
