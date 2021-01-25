0
Monday 25 January 2021 - 19:34

87 Taliban Members Were Killed in 7 Afghanistan’s Provinces

The Afghan Ministry of Defense added in a statement on Monday that last night, Taliban group attacked army checkpoints in Arghandab city, killing 24 Taliban members and wounding 11 others.

According to the statement, the Taliban were planning to attack army forces in the cities of Arghandab and Zhiri in Kandahar province but were targeted by the army in a pre-emptive strike that killed 28 Taliban members and wounded 14 others.

Fighting in Uruzgan, Ghazni and Qarabagh provinces has resulted in the killing of 25 Taliban forces, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.

The statement added that 19 Taliban members were killed and several others were wounded in clashes with army forces in Balkh and Nimroz provinces.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, two important Taliban commanders were also killed in Nimroz province.

The announcements did not mention any casualties among government forces.
