Facebook Blocks Netanyahu’s Chatbot Over Offending Post

In a video posted to Twitter last week, Netanyahu encouraged Zionist seniors to get vaccinated, and told his followers: "If you know someone who is nervous about getting vaccinated, send me their name and phone number, maybe they'll get a surprise phone call from me and I'll convince them."Netanyahu posted the same message to his Facebook page, along with a Messenger bot asking for phone numbers from his followers.Facebook suspended the bot on Monday, stating that asking unvaccinated people to identify themselves broke the platform's rules on sharing medical information."Under our privacy policy we do not allow content that shares or asks for people's medical information," Facebook stated. "We have removed the offending post and temporarily suspended the Messenger bot, which shared this content, for breaking these rules."Netanyahu's Likud party responded that the prime minister was simply determined to raise awareness and ensure that the Zionist entity's seniors protect themselves.