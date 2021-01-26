0
Tuesday 26 January 2021 - 10:19

AEOI Chief Salehi: Iran Developing Quantum Technology

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the open space quantum communication achievement, Salehi said that the quantum technology is very important and that advanced industrial countries kicked off development in this technology from the onset of 21st century.

The AEOI began work on the quantum technology in 2016, he said, adding that the organization is responsible for monitoring scientific developments throughout the world and prioritizing state-of-the-art technologies.

The technology intertwines photons and separates a pair of photons and then dispatches the photons to a chosen destination, the official stated, noting that the photon, which remains in the first place, would be affected by the other photon that has been sent to the destination.

Iran’s nuclear chief also said that in 2019 the AEOI decided to carry out the experiment in farther distances; so, the test was implemented at a distance of 2 meters, trying to increase the rate of photon generation, which ended up in the production of several million pairs of intertwined photons. Salehi added that the distance increased to 300 meters in June 2020.

According to the deputy president, the AEOI plans to increase the distance to seven kilometers between the location of the organization and Milad Tower in Tehran in next summer.

He expressed hope that the AEOI will be able to utilize the quantum technology in order to transfer codified data in different fields, including in telecommunications, defense, banking communications, medical and computer sciences, artificial intelligence, atomic clock, radars, biology, etc.

Iran is the first country in the West Asia region that has conducted the test, Salehi said, noting that a few countries succeeded in investing in quantum technology, including Austria, the US, China, Russia, India, the UK, the European Union and Canada.
