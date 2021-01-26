0
Tuesday 26 January 2021 - 22:13

Lawmakers Ask Canadian PM to Label Proud Boys ‘Terrorist Entity’ In Unanimous Motion On ‘Hate Groups’

Story Code : 912588
Lawmakers Ask Canadian PM to Label Proud Boys ‘Terrorist Entity’ In Unanimous Motion On ‘Hate Groups’
The House of Commons passed the measure without opposition, calling on Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government to “use all available tools to address the proliferation of white supremacists and hate groups starting with the immediately designating the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.”

The motion was introduced by New Democratic Party [NDP] leader Jagmeet Singh, who celebrated its passage on Monday afternoon, though he voiced a note of caution, stating that Trudeau “has a habit of breaking his promises” and can’t be trusted to “follow through” on the measure.

Singh moved to add the group to the “terrorist entities” blacklist almost immediately after the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, which saw a crowd of supporters of former US president Donald Trump storm the building as Congress convened to certify Joe Biden’s election win.

By January 7, the NDP chief launched a petition deeming the Proud Boys a “right-wing extremist group that promotes white supremacist views,” while stating that its members “joined a group armed with deadly weapons as they led an assault on the US Capitol.”

The Canadian government, for its part, said it is considering the terrorist designation, but has yet to pull the trigger, with Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair stating: “We're working very diligently to ensure that where the evidence is available… that we'll deal appropriately” with the Proud Boys – a group created by Canadian citizen Gavin McInnes, a co-founder of Vice magazine.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Troops Transfer via Erbil
US Troops Transfer via Erbil 'Violation of Iraq Sovereignty'
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
26 January 2021
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
26 January 2021
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
26 January 2021
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
24 January 2021
US to Deploy Israel
US to Deploy Israel's Iron Dome Missiles to Persian Gulf Bases
24 January 2021
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
24 January 2021
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
24 January 2021
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
23 January 2021
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
23 January 2021
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
23 January 2021
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
23 January 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
22 January 2021