Lawmakers Ask Canadian PM to Label Proud Boys ‘Terrorist Entity’ In Unanimous Motion On ‘Hate Groups’

Islam Times - Canada’s parliament unanimously passed a motion urging the federal government to label the Proud Boys a “terrorist” organization, accusing the right-wing group of using violence and preaching “hate.”

The House of Commons passed the measure without opposition, calling on Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government to “use all available tools to address the proliferation of white supremacists and hate groups starting with the immediately designating the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.”The motion was introduced by New Democratic Party [NDP] leader Jagmeet Singh, who celebrated its passage on Monday afternoon, though he voiced a note of caution, stating that Trudeau “has a habit of breaking his promises” and can’t be trusted to “follow through” on the measure.Singh moved to add the group to the “terrorist entities” blacklist almost immediately after the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, which saw a crowd of supporters of former US president Donald Trump storm the building as Congress convened to certify Joe Biden’s election win.By January 7, the NDP chief launched a petition deeming the Proud Boys a “right-wing extremist group that promotes white supremacist views,” while stating that its members “joined a group armed with deadly weapons as they led an assault on the US Capitol.”The Canadian government, for its part, said it is considering the terrorist designation, but has yet to pull the trigger, with Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair stating: “We're working very diligently to ensure that where the evidence is available… that we'll deal appropriately” with the Proud Boys – a group created by Canadian citizen Gavin McInnes, a co-founder of Vice magazine.