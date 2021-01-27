0
Wednesday 27 January 2021 - 05:26

Syria: Civilians Injured in Suicide Bombing in Raqqa’s Tal Abyad

Story Code : 912615
Syria: Civilians Injured in Suicide Bombing in Raqqa’s Tal Abyad
SANA news agency reported on Tuesday the terrorist attack took place at Tal Abyad city center where Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries of terrorists are deployed in Raqqa.

The agency quoted local sources as saying that “a suicide bomber blew himself up in Tal Abyad City in front of Al-Adliya building near a vegetable shop as casualties were reported among civilians.”

“The areas where the Turkish occupation and its mercenaries of terrorists spread witness a state of insecurity, chaos and fighting among the terrorist organizations,” SANA added.
Related Stories
Syria Calls on UN to Condemn Israeli Raids
Islam Times - Syria wrote to the United Nations in protest at a new Israeli aerial assault that killed four members of a family near the western city of Hama, saying Damascus reserves ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Troops Transfer via Erbil
US Troops Transfer via Erbil 'Violation of Iraq Sovereignty'
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
26 January 2021
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
26 January 2021
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
26 January 2021
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
24 January 2021
US to Deploy Israel
US to Deploy Israel's Iron Dome Missiles to Persian Gulf Bases
24 January 2021
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
24 January 2021
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
24 January 2021
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
23 January 2021
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
23 January 2021
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
23 January 2021
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
23 January 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
22 January 2021