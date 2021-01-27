Sheikh Qassem Welcomes UN Special Coordinator on End of His Mission: Hezbollah Resistance Reflects Lebanese Commitment to Confront Israeli Aggression

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General sheikh Naim Qassem welcomed on Tuesday the UN Special Coordinator in Lebanon Jan Kubis on the occasion of the end of the latter’s mission in the country.

The farewell meeting, which was also attended by the head of Hezbollah Arab and International Relations Department, Ammar Al-Moussawi, tackled the various Lebanese and regional developments, especially the cabinet formation, the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.Sheikh Qassem reiterated his call for a speedy formation of the new government that is capable of addressing all the ongoing challenges, stressing that Hezbollah will continue assuming all its national responsibilities to help the Lebanese people in all the domains.Sheikh Qassem also emphasized that Hezbollah Resistance is part of Lebanon’s will which is committed to resisting the Israeli occupation and repelling the Zionist infringement on the nation’s land and maritime borders as well as airspace.