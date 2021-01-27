Powerful Explosion Shakes Riyadh, No Word on Casualties Yet

Islam Times - A powerful explosion has rocked the Saudi capital of Riyadh, three days after the city was targeted with a projectile.

According to reports, witnesses said the blast rattled windows across Riyadh at about 1 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT) and some residents reported that they had seen a small plume of smoke in the sky.The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television cited local reports of the blast and published videos circulating on social media that it said showed a missile being intercepted over Riyadh.There was no immediate public announcement about the blast by Saudi authorities.The explosion came three days after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted an apparent missile or drone strike over Riyadh.