Bomb Targets US Convoy in Iraq’s Northern Province

Islam Times - A US-led coalition military convoy is reported to have been targeted near the Iraqi city of Samarra in the northern province of Salahuddin.

Iraqi media said a bomb targeted the logistics convoy on Tuesday but gave no further detail on how the attack took place.No casualties or damage were reported in the incident.The attack came a day after a supply convoy of the US military was also struck by an improvised explosive device in the southern city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province.Over the past months, attacks on US convoys in the Arab country have become a regular occurrence and their intensity has been growing.The attacks come amid rising anti-US sentiment, which has intensified since last year's assassination of a top Iranian anti-terror commander in Baghdad.General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, were targeted along with their companions on January 3 last year in a terror drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.Two days after the attack, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill that requires the government to end the presence of all foreign military forces led by the US in the country.Currently, there are approximately 3,000 American troops in Iraq.