0
Thursday 28 January 2021 - 07:44

Israeli Forces Demolish Mosque in West Bank

Story Code : 912853
Israeli Forces Demolish Mosque in West Bank
The ‘Umm Qusah’ mosque was being built south of al-Khalil.

Muhammad Yatimin, a local school manager, told the Anadolu Agency that the mosque was razed early on Wednesday for what Israeli authorities claimed was a lack of construction permit.

“A water well used by a nearby school was also destroyed by Israeli forces,” Yatimin said.

The so-called permit Israeli authorities use as an excuse for Palestinian property demolitions is nearly impossible to obtain.

Palestinian owners are even ordered at times to demolish their own homes or pay the demolition costs to the municipality instead.

The Palestinian Information Center said Israeli bulldozers had also ruined a home and livestock structure southeast of Jerusalem al-Quds in the morning.

Two other livestock facilities were demolished in the village of Khan al-Ahmar.

All the razed structures were located in the Area C of the West Bank, whose management of resources, planning, and construction are under the full control of Israel.

The area accounts for more than 60 percent of the West Bank, and forms a significant part of a future Palestine state under the so-called two-state solution.

Since 1967, Israel has kept expanding settlements in the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Now more than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements, all of which are illegal under international law.
Comment


Featured Stories
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
27 January 2021
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
27 January 2021
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
27 January 2021
US Troops Transfer via Erbil
US Troops Transfer via Erbil 'Violation of Iraq Sovereignty'
26 January 2021
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
26 January 2021
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
26 January 2021
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
26 January 2021
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
24 January 2021
US to Deploy Israel
US to Deploy Israel's Iron Dome Missiles to Persian Gulf Bases
24 January 2021
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
24 January 2021
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
24 January 2021
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
23 January 2021