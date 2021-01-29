0
Friday 29 January 2021 - 03:27

Israeli Circles Wonder Whether US Suspension of F-35s Sale to UAE Normalization Deals

Story Code : 913010
Meanwhile, the Zionist analysts considered that the Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi’s exaggerative threats serve Netanyahu’s policy which is based on escalating the confrontation with Iran.

Other analysts considered that Kochavi aimed at highlighting the threats posed by the Yemeni military capabilities, considering that he wanted to underline the expansion of the Zionist army’s operations to the Read Sea zone.

Kochavi stated he had instructed the Israeli forces to prepare a number of plans to strike several targets in the region, adding it would be up to the political leadership, of course, to decide on implementation, but these plans need to be on the table.
