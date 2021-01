Islam Times - The US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, said that the Iranian nuclear program is a “critical early priority” for the administration of the new President Joe Biden, warning of an ‘escalating nuclear crisis’.

Tehran is moving “closer and closer to having enough fissile material” for a nuclear weapon, Sullivan claimed at an event at the U.S. Institute of Peace on Friday.The White House announced Friday that Rob Malley, who served on the Obama administration team that negotiated the original Iran deal, would serve as an envoy to the Islamic Republic.