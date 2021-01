Islam Times - According to sources quoted by the Syria’s state-run SANA news agency, an explosion took place in Syria’s industrial zone of Afrin.

A number of civilians were martyred and several more injured when a car bomb exploded in Afrin.According to Al Arabiya, there is a child among the five people who lost their lives. Fourteen others were wounded.The explosion hit an industrial area during the afternoon rush hour on the first working day of the week.Explosions in northern regions controlled by opposition fighters backed by neighboring Turkey have left scores of people dead or wounded over the past months.