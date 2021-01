Islam Times - Media outlets reported a terrible explosion hitting a checkpoint of Mogadishu airport in the Somalian capital on Sunday.

A huge explosion rock Somalian capital Mogadishu, Sputnik news agency reported.“After the terrible explosion in Mogadishu, the sound of gunfire can be heard,” Reuters quoted eyewitnesses as saying.The reason for the explosion and subsequent shootings has not yet been determined as local officials in the city did not provide further details on the explosion.