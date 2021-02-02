0
Tuesday 2 February 2021 - 12:39

Iraqi Foreign Minister Due in Tehran

Story Code : 913887
A source close to Iran's Foreign Ministry told the Middle East News that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein would travel to Tehran on Wednesday on an unannounced mission.

According to the Middle East News, the source did not mention the schedule of the Iraqi foreign minister's meetings in Tehran, but he is expected to meet with relevant officials in the Iraqi case, such as Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Fuad Hussein's visit to Tehran will take place one day after the visit of Jeanine Antoinette Plasschaert, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, it added.

Heading a delegation, the Iraqi foreign minister visited Tehran last September.
