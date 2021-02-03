Russia Says US Must Take 1st Step about JCPOA

Islam Times - Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov believes it is the US who must take the 1st step to set the JCPOA row.

He announced his view in a tweet on Wednesday."I hope this is a wrong assessment. Otherwise, we observe something as bonfire of vanities and fruitless ambitions: the other side has to make the first step," he tweeted."The way to nowhere. This is high time for #US and #Iran to make coordinated steps to restore full implementation of #JCPOA."Ulyanov's tweet came after the remarks of Edward Price, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, following the proposal of the Iranian Foreign Minister to establish a mechanism to coordinate the actions of Washington and Tehran about the JCPOA.Iranian FM Zarif said that the Biden administration has a "limited window of opportunity" to re-enter the JCPOA.In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Monday, Zarif said the Biden administration has a "limited window of opportunity" to re-enter the 2015 nuclear agreement."The time for the United States to come back to the nuclear agreement is not unlimited," he said. "The United States has a limited window of opportunity because President Biden does not want to portray himself as trying to take advantage of the failed policies of the former Trump administration."