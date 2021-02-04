Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General said that Lt. General Soleimani internationalized the Iranian experience in resisting oppression.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the US policies are behind the world’s major problems, adding that ‘The Zionist regime’ is the tool used by Washington to carry out its schemes, Almanar reported.Addressing a conference, titled “Maryr Soleimani School” and held in Tehran, Sheikh Qassem confirmed that martyr Qassem Soleimani internationalized the Iranian experience in resisting oppression without affecting the private conditions of each country.Sheikh Qassem pointed out that huge numbers of General Soleimani’s students in the region are ready to confront the Israeli schemes on the battlefield, stressing the martyr supported the Palestinian resistance and helped it to achieve real victories over the Zionist enemy.General Soleimani embraced martyrdom in a US air raid on its convoy near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.