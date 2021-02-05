0
Friday 5 February 2021 - 09:46

Hamas: “Israel’s” Demolitions in Jordan Valley Amount to Ethnic Cleansing

The group’s spokesman Hazem Qasem stressed that “The crime of demolishing homes in Himsa al-Fuqa is part of the systematic organized terrorism that is practiced by the Zionist entity on a daily basis against our people everywhere”.

In parallel, he highlighted that a large-scale displacement of citizens and the ongoing annexation of Palestinian lands in the Jordan valley and elsewhere across the occupied territories reflects Israel’s disregard for international law.

“Tel Aviv has constantly been pursuing and implementing a policy of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people,” the spokesperson underscored.

Many homes belonging to Palestinians living in the town of Toubas and Himsa al-Fuqa areas of the Jordan Valley have been demolished by “Israeli” bulldozers over the past few months.

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] has said there has been a sharp increase in the number of Palestinian houses being demolished by “Israel” in the occupied West Bank during the coronavirus pandemic.
