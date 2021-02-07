0
Sunday 7 February 2021 - 21:56

Terrorists Conduct Nearly 2 Dozen Attacks in 24 Hours in De-escalation Zone in Idlib’s Syria: Russia

Story Code : 914937
Terrorists Conduct Nearly 2 Dozen Attacks in 24 Hours in De-escalation Zone in Idlib’s Syria: Russia
In a statement on Sunday, Rear Admiral Vyacheslav Sytnik, chief of the Russian Military’s Reconciliation Center in Hmeimim Air Base in Syria's Latakia, said that the center had monitored 23 terrorist attacks launched from the areas held by terrorists of the Jabhat al-Nusra Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front.

He added that 13 of these attacks were in Idlib, five in Aleppo, three in Hama, and two in Latakia, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to the report, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, who have been particularly spread in Idlib, continue their attacks with rocket shells on the safe neighboring areas, claiming the lives of many civilians and wounding others.

Such attacks also inflict material damage to both private and public properties. Last month, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists targeted the strategic city of Saraqib in Idlib with rocket shells, causing material damage to houses and buildings.

Russia has been helping Syrian forces in the ongoing battles across the conflict-plagued Arab country.

The Russian military assistance, which began in September 2015 at the official request of the Syrian government, has proved effective as Syrians continue to recapture key areas from remnants of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group and other foreign-backed terrorist factions across the country.
Related Stories
‘Words Don’t Matter Much’: US Won’t ‘Just Let Go’ of Afghan Bases Useful Against Russia, China, Iran
Islam Times - Just days after penning a peace deal that would see US forces exit Afghanistan, a US airstrike ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
7 February 2021
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
7 February 2021
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
7 February 2021
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
6 February 2021
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
ICC Paves Way to Probe “Israeli” Military Actions in Palestinian Territories under Its Jurisdiction
6 February 2021
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
UAE Drastically Cut Funding for Palestinian Refugees in 2020
6 February 2021
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah
6 February 2021
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
Westerners Seek Political Ransom from Syria: Deputy FM
4 February 2021
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
Albania Detects 1st Case of UK Virus Variant in MKO Camps
4 February 2021
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
Netanyahu Again Cancels Scheduled Trips to UAE, Bahrain
4 February 2021
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
US ‘Disappointed’ after ICJ Ruling on Iran Sanctions
4 February 2021
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
Ebbing Tension: US Moves Carrier from Gulf
3 February 2021