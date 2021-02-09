Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes

Islam Times - Two people driving a vehicle have broken into the “Israeli” military’s most important air base in the southern part of the occupied territories, exposing the security holes in the heavily guarded facility.

“Israeli” media reported that the pair was escaping “Israeli” police forces on Monday evening, when it noticed that the northern gate of the massive Nevatim Air Base was open and took the advantage to try and run away.The suspects reportedly abandoned the vehicle at some point after security spikes on the road punctured the tires, and they took off on foot deeper inside the base.The “Israeli” police said in a statement that security and military forces were scanning the area in search of the suspects.Online newspaper The Times of “Israel” said military helicopters and teams of the “Israeli” air force’s elite Shaldag Special Forces unit were brought in to deal with “the embarrassing breach” that “shed light on the holes in the security of what is meant to be a heavily guarded military facility.”Moreover, the families of officers who live in the base have been warned to stay inside their homes.Nevatim is considered to be the “Israeli” air force’s most important base, as it houses its fleet of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets, as well as several other advanced military aircraft, such as the C-130J Super Hercules cargo planes.