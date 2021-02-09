0
Tuesday 9 February 2021 - 11:22

Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes

Story Code : 915256
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
“Israeli” media reported that the pair was escaping “Israeli” police forces on Monday evening, when it noticed that the northern gate of the massive Nevatim Air Base was open and took the advantage to try and run away.

The suspects reportedly abandoned the vehicle at some point after security spikes on the road punctured the tires, and they took off on foot deeper inside the base.

The “Israeli” police said in a statement that security and military forces were scanning the area in search of the suspects.

Online newspaper The Times of “Israel” said military helicopters and teams of the “Israeli” air force’s elite Shaldag Special Forces unit were brought in to deal with “the embarrassing breach” that “shed light on the holes in the security of what is meant to be a heavily guarded military facility.”

Moreover, the families of officers who live in the base have been warned to stay inside their homes.

Nevatim is considered to be the “Israeli” air force’s most important base, as it houses its fleet of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets, as well as several other advanced military aircraft, such as the C-130J Super Hercules cargo planes.
Related Stories
Israeli Circles Wonder Whether US Suspension of F-35s Sale to UAE Normalization Deals
Islam Times - Although the Zionist officials resorted to silence about the US suspension of the F-35s sale to UAE, the enemy’s circles wondered ...
Comment


Featured Stories
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
Two US Carrier Groups Conduct Exercises in South China Sea
9 February 2021
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
Car Breaks into “Israeli” Air Base Home to F-35s, Exposing Security Holes
9 February 2021
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
From Baghdad, Iranian Judiciary Chief: Response to Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Coming
9 February 2021
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
Important Message from Imam Khamenei for Putin
8 February 2021
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
Nothing New! “Israel” Approves $9bn Military Deal with US
8 February 2021
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
Canada Supports ICC Investigation over Israeli Crimes
8 February 2021
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
Death Sentences for Three Saudi Minors Commuted to 10 Years in Jail
8 February 2021
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
Iran to Return to JCPOA Commitments If All US Sanctions Lifted in Practice: Ayatollah Khamanei
7 February 2021
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
Venezuela Jails Two Spies for Giving US Oil Data
7 February 2021
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
Israel is an Apartheid Regime: MEP
7 February 2021
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
NYT: UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’
7 February 2021
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
Bomb Plot against Venezuelan National Assembly Averted
6 February 2021