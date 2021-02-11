0
Thursday 11 February 2021 - 00:08

West Seeks to Turn Russia into Platform for Advancing Its Interests: Lavrov

West Seeks to Turn Russia into Platform for Advancing Its Interests: Lavrov
"Any attempts that Russia makes to stay independent and protect its right to a foreign policy of its own and safeguard international law encounter ever stronger resistance from those Western counterparts who would like to make us obedient and force us to agree with the rather doubtful interpretations of common humanitarian values they profess, which run counter to the Russian cultural tradition. They wish to see Russia as a convenient territory for advancing their own interests in the security, economy and socio-political sphere," Sergey Lavrov said.

He stressed that such attempts were becoming ever stronger with every passing day. "Our potential, knowledge and experience and reliance on the wisdom of our predecessors should be employed in the most active way for steady and persistent implementation of the foreign policy mapped by President Vladimir Putin," Lavrov said, TASS reported.

He voiced certainty that Wednesday’s ceremonies on the occasion of Diplomatic Worker’s Day in Moscow and abroad that include flower laying ceremonies and other related events "will enable Russia to mobilize its knowledge and capabilities to effectively defend its interests and justice in the international scene."
 
