Friday 12 February 2021 - 08:18

Egypt Pledges Support for Libya’s Interim Government

Story Code : 915795
Egypt's president pledged that his country would support the interim executive authority in Libya, Anadolu has reported.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s promise came during two separate phone talks with Mohammad Menfi, the head of the Libyan Presidency Council, and interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh to congratulate the two officials for forming the temporary executive authority in the country, according to the Egyptian presidency.

"The selection of the new Libyan leadership marks the beginning of a new era for the work of all Libyan state institutions," Al-Sisi told Menfi, stressing that Egypt will "continue to provide support and assistance to the Libyan brothers on the economic, security and military levels."

The Egyptian president also confirmed in a phone call to Dbeibeh his country's readiness to "continue to meet all the needs of the Libyans to restore stability and complete the Libyan state administration mechanisms."

Recently, Egypt's position on the Libyan crisis witnessed a remarkable shift, after years of providing military and logistical support to general Khalifa Haftar.

Last Friday, Libya's rival political groups agreed to form an interim unity government to lead the country until elections in December.
