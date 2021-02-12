Yemen Revolutionaries Down Saudi-led Spy Jet, Advance in Marib

Islam Times - Yemen’s air defenses downed a spy jet belonging to Saud-led coalition in Marib, as revolutionary forces kept advancing in the last stronghold of pro-Saudi forces.

Spokesman of Yemen’s Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said late Thursday that revolutionary forces of the Yemeni Army and the Popular Committees fired a surface-to-air missile to down a spy jet belonging to the Saud-led coalition launching aggression against the Arab impoverished country.The missile downed the spy jet of kind CH4 which was conducting hostile acts in Marib’s Madghal region on Thursday, the spokesman said, without revealing the name of the missile.Meanwhile, Al-Manar quoted a military source as saying that the revolutionary allied forces stepped up offensives against Saudi-led mercenaries’ positions north and west of Marib.The revolutionaries managed, early on Friday, to clear Malbouda and Nakhlaa areas, according to the source.The allied forces also fired ballistic missiles on Saudi-led mercenaries’ camp of Sahn Al-Jin, the source added.Marib has been witnessing intensified clashes earlier this week, with Yemeni forces aiming to cleanse the province of Saudi-led mercenaries.The development comes a week after US President Joe Biden announced an end to support for Saudi-led coalition operations in Yemen and halted some arms sales to the kingdom.On Monday, Member of Yemen’s Supreme Council Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi warned that “calls for peace by the coalition member states, while they are continuing their aggression and blockade, aim to make media excitement and to play the role of the victim, not the killer.”Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally.Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.