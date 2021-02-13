Kuwaiti Report: US Building Airport within Oilfield in Syria’s Deirezzor

Islam Times - The Arabic-language Kuwaiti daily newspaper Al-Anba reported that the United States is establishing an airport in its military base within an oilfield in Syria's eastern province of Deirezzor.

“The Hajin Military Council in the province, affiliated to the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF], announced the news,” it mentioned on Friday.According to the report, Washington is establishing the airport in the Al-Omar oilfield base, which is one of the largest military bases of the US forces in the Arab country.The development comes on the heel of the Pentagon announcement that a US firm is exploiting Syrian oil without authorization from Damascus, and that the US troops deployed to the Arab country do not "protect" its oil reserves from Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ‘ISIS’/’ISIL’ group] attacks as previously ordered by former US president Donald Trump.A Pentagon spokesman claims that the American troops deployed to Syria are not protecting oil reserves in the Arab country, while admitting that an American firm is exploiting Syrian oil without authorization from Damascus.During the past several months, the US has sent hundreds of trucks carrying military and logistical equipment to the northeastern province of Hasakah.Furthermore, Washington has also been redeploying troops to the oilfields controlled by US-backed SDF militants in eastern Syria since October 2019.