Sunday 14 February 2021 - 02:03

Biden Keeps National Guard Forces in Washington until End of 2021

Story Code : 916145
The National Security Council of the administration of US President Joe Biden is planning to maintain the deployment of National Guard forces in front of the Congress in Washington, DC until the end of 2021.

On January 6, the US Congress was counting the votes of the Electoral College to approve the results of the November 3 presidential election, after several US lawmakers protested the Arizona vote, former US President Donald Trump called on his supporters to stage protests.

Trump supporters, however, stormed Congress in large numbers and, after clashing with security forces, made their way into the building and its various rooms. Five people, including a police officer, were killed during the attack.

Subsequently, some Republican and Democrat lawmakers accused Trump of inciting his supporters to attack Congress on January 6, which led to his impeachment in the Senate.
 
