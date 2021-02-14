0
Sunday 14 February 2021 - 02:06

Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq

Story Code : 916146
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Fatah Alliance in Iraq, said in a statement on Saturday: "Confirmed intelligence shows that the Turkish military intends to attack Sinjar Mountains, emphasizing that the Turkish government must stop these hostile acts because it not only does serve the interests of the two countries but also has a great impact on international relations."

"We expected the Turkish government to withdraw completely from Iraqi territory, whether it is the Bashiqa area or the border strip it has recently occupied, rather than further occupation," he added.

Al-Amiri called on the Iraqi government to "take all necessary measures to prevent any encroachment on Iraqi territory."

The Turkish military launched a new operation called 'Eagle's Claw 2' last Wednesday morning in the Gara region in northern Kurdistan.

While the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Region have not yet taken a formal stance on the Turkish operation, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, yesterday, said that the Turkish military operation in northern Iraq against PKK elements was coordinated by Baghdad.

Earlier, some members of the Iraqi parliament stressed the need to take a serious approach towards Turkey's actions by presenting the case to international institutions.
