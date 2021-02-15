Iran's Army Tests Smart Missile With 300 KM Range

Islam Times - The Iranian Army Ground Force on Sunday tested a new smart missile with a range of 300 kilometers.

Hamas Calls On Qatar to Participate in Monitoring the Palestinian ElectionsSenior political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, called on Qatar to participate in monitoring the Palestinian elections, and to work with the international community to respect the results of these elections.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a military conference on Sunday, Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said the missile units have tested a new mid-range missile to evaluate its accuracy and power.With a range of 300 km, the smart missile can hit targets with pinpoint accuracy, Heidari said.The commander added that the missile, which can be launched with automated systems, can also be fired in various weather conditions.Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.In February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Imam Khamenei said at the time.