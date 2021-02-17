0
Wednesday 17 February 2021 - 22:16

3 Iranian Intelligence Forces Martyred in Southeastern Iran

Story Code : 916887
3 Iranian Intelligence Forces Martyred in Southeastern Iran
"Following the intelligence operations on one of the organized crime gangs in Sistan-Balouchestan province three forces were martyred," the intelligence ministry said.

No further detail has been provided regarding the operations. 

In a relevant development on Tuesday, the Interpol in Turkey detained the main suspect behind the terror attack on the former head of the Criminal Investigation Department of Iran’s Police in Eslamabad Qarb region.

Police Commander of Kermanshah Province Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan made the remarks on Tuesday.

He added that martyred General Kourosh Haji Moradi was killed in clashes with the armed outlaws in May 2019.

“Following this incident, an extensive and thorough investigation was launched to identify the perpetrators of martyrdom of Major-Genral Haji Moradi, and the detectives of the provincial Criminal Investigation Department of the Police arrested four suspects in several phases of operations,” he added.

General Javidan explained that the detectives found out that a fifth suspect had fled Iran for Turkey and is living in Denizli city, adding that they made necessary coordination with the Interpol in Turkey and the suspect was arrested by the Turkish police officers at his hideout.

A member of parliament for Eslamabad Qarb in Western Iran said in May 2019 that murder of General Haji Moradi in a shootout was a terrorist incident.

According to Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, police officers found a vehicle with manipulated registration plate suspicious and clashed with those on board, assuming they were terrorists.

Police said the vehicle was approaching a religious gathering that was held on the occasion of Ramadan.

General Haji Moradi was killed and another officer was wounded in a clashes between the officers and those on board a car in Eslamabad Qarb, Kermanshah province.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
17 February 2021
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya
17 February 2021
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
Imam Khamenei Marks The Tabriz Uprising Anniversary, Urges All-time Readiness to Confront the Aggressors
17 February 2021
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
Israeli Army Arrests Two Hamas Leaders in West Bank
16 February 2021
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
Qatari FM in Tehran as Doha Seeks Mediation on Nuclear Issue
16 February 2021
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria
16 February 2021
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
Erbil Rocket Attack in Kills US Military Contractor
16 February 2021
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
Ansarullah: Aggressors Not to be Safe from Strikes if Bombings Continue
14 February 2021
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says
Biden, Reflecting on US Senate Acquittal of Trump, Says 'Democracy Is Fragile'
14 February 2021
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline
14 February 2021
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
Al-Amiri Says Turkey Intends to Attack Sinjar Mountains in Iraq
14 February 2021
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
153 Taliban Members Killed in Past 24h: Afghan MoD
13 February 2021