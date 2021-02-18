0
Thursday 18 February 2021 - 11:05

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Latest Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Kremlin in a statement on Wednesday night said that Putin and Pashinyan conferred on the practical aspects related to the implementation of the Russian agreement that ended the war in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 10 (Wednesday, November 10).

In the phone call, Putin and Pashinyan agreed on the need for the immediate release of all remaining prisoners. Armenia claims that at least 100 military and civilians are being held captive by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Kremlin statement said Putin and Pashinyan also discussed some issues related to Russian-Armenian cooperation.

On November 10 last year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement to establish a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the agreement, Armenia withdrew from the occupied territories and Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the Lachin corridor, which connects the center of the region to Armenia.
