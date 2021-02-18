0
Thursday 18 February 2021 - 21:25

Iran UN Envoy: Covid Vaccination Alone Not Enough, Sanctions Must End

Story Code : 917067
Addressing a meeting on the equitable distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus in the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Takht Ravanchi emphasized that the vaccination programs must be coupled with other measures to help the developing countries.

Above all, unilateral sanctions must end immediately and the inhumane blockade on regions like Yemen and Gaza must be lifted, he added.

The envoy also noted that the illegal US sanctions have frozen Iran’s foreign assets and have impaired the country’s ability to support the companies and private sectors hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to tackle the pandemic, it is necessary to assist the developing countries, produce a sufficient supply of vaccine and distribute it to all nations in a fair manner, and terminate the sanctions, the ambassador said.

Coronavirus is the common enemy of humanity that affects all people regardless of their race and nationality, Takht Ravanchi added, urging collective cooperation and solidarity among all nations to overcome the challenge.

The meeting was organized to discuss the role of the Security Council, Member States and the United Nations in ensuring that vaccines are made available equitably in places affected by conflict and insecurity.
Comment


