0
Saturday 20 February 2021 - 10:16

Syria Denies Reports on Secret Covid Vaccine Article in Prisoners Exchange Deal with the ‘Israeli’ Entity

Story Code : 917343
Syria Denies Reports on Secret Covid Vaccine Article in Prisoners Exchange Deal with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
The source, as cited by state-run SANA new agency, affirmed that spreading such fabricated information about a secret article related to obtaining Covid vaccines from the occupation authorities aims at defaming the operation through which the Syrian detainees were liberated from ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons, as well as defaming the humanitarian and patriotic aspects of the operation.

The same source also recalled that Syria was clear in its deal that led to the liberation of three nationals, adding that the media outlets that are spreading such information want to polish the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s image and grant it humanitarian characteristics it already lacks as it is the entity that occupies Arab lands, displace their people and continues committing crimes against the Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese peoples.

Syrian captives Muhammad Ahmad Hussein and Tariq Ghasab al-Obeidan of Quneitra province were released Thursday from the ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons.

The step comes as part of Syria’s efforts to liberate its citizens from the Zionist occupation regime’s prisons.

State-run SANA news agency cited informed sources as confirming the completion of the exchange operation that began a day earlier through Russian mediation, with the two Syrian captives being freed and returning to their hometown in Quneitra province.

The day before, captive Nihal al-Maqt was liberated as part of the same operation that included the release of an ‘Israeli’ girl who had mistakenly entered the Syrian territories in Quneitra region, and was arrested by the competent Syrian authorities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
20 February 2021
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
20 February 2021
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
20 February 2021
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
19 February 2021
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
19 February 2021
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
19 February 2021
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
19 February 2021
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
18 February 2021
ISIS Declares War on Yemeni Ansarullah
ISIS Declares War on Yemeni Ansarullah
18 February 2021
Covid Racism!! Latino, Black Americans See Lowest Vaccination Rates
Covid Racism!! Latino, Black Americans See Lowest Vaccination Rates
18 February 2021
Yemen: UK Arms Used by Persian Gulf Regimes Deadlier Than COVID-19
Yemen: UK Arms Used by Persian Gulf Regimes Deadlier Than COVID-19
18 February 2021
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
17 February 2021