0
Sunday 21 February 2021 - 10:11

Egypt, Spain Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Red Sea

Story Code : 917559
Egypt, Spain Hold Joint Naval Exercise in Red Sea
The joint exercise is the second in recent days, after the two navies held similar drills on Feb. 14 also in the Red Sea, Xinhua reported.

The training involved various activities, including carrying out sailing formations, surveillance of suspected ships, night transportation, helicopter landing on helidecks of marine units and more, according to the statement.

The Egyptian military highlighted the importance of the joint drills "in consolidating Egyptian-Spanish bilateral relations and enhancing the horizons of military cooperation between the two countries, which contributes effectively to maintaining maritime security and stability in the region." 
Egypt Pledges Support for Libya’s Interim Government
Islam Times - Egypt has dramatically changed its position on the Libyan crisis.
